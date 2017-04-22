Romania captain Ilie Nastase's behaviour creating an unwelcome distraction at the Fed Cup

Britain's Johanna Konta managed to win her Fed Cup play-off tie against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-2 6-3, but not before the behaviour of former Grand Slam champion Ilie Nastase threw the match into disarray.

With Konta leading 6-2 1-2 in the second rubber in Constanta, Nastase became embroiled in a row apparently about noise from the crowd.

The 70-year-old former world number one was reportedly heard to say to the umpire: “What’s your f***ing problem?”. He then appeared to call Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong and Konta “f***ing bitches”.

Now Nastase's been hauled off the court and isn't even allowed in the stands. The indication is he may have been using abusive language — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) April 22, 2017

Nastase was sent off the court by tie referee Andreas Egli and, after taking a seat in the stands, was then escorted back to the locker room – Simona Halep, who had beaten Heather Watson in the opening rubber, explained to the crowd what had happened and appealed for calm before play briefly resumed.

But Konta was visibly upset and, after playing the next game in tears and dropping serve to go 1-3 behind, the players left the court.

Match suspended. Konta was in tears, Halep appealed to the crowd. Never seen anything like this before — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) April 22, 2017

Having been escorted from the court, Nastase was then filmed asking Press Association reporter Eleanor Crooks: “Why are you filming me?” Crooks responded: “Because it’s my job,” before Nastase added, “You don’t have a job, you’re stupid.”

Earlier Nastase had launched into an astonishing rant at Crooks, calling her “stupid” for reporting his apparently racist comment about Serena Williams’ pregnancy.

Romania’s captain was unhappy after his comments were reported about Williams’ baby, which is due in the autumn. “Let’s see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?,” he was heard to say on Friday.

On Saturday morning before play started, Nastase stormed into the press centre at the Tenis Club IDU to seek out the British media, with Crooks the only member of the British media present at that moment.

“Why did you write that?” He said to Crooks. “You’re stupid, you’re stupid.”

Seems Nastase's job could be on the line. He's just come into the press room and repeatedly called me stupid — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) April 22, 2017

Horrible scenes at Fed Cup. Nastase escorted from venue by security but terribly abusive towards @EleanorcrooksPA for a second time today. — Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) April 22, 2017

Since the conclusion of the second rubber, the ITF released this statement, confirming Nastase will play no further part in the tie.