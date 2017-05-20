Roma see off Chievo to keep pressure on leaders Juventus

Roma closed the gap to Serie A leaders Juventus to a point after a thrilling 5-3 win at Chievo.

Luciano Spalletti's side are second but Juventus will win the league if they beat relegation-threatened Crotone on Sunday.

Roma survived a scare though as they twice fell behind in the first half.

A Chievo victory would have handed the title to Juventus and Lucas Castro made made it 1-0 when he converted from close range, but Stephan El Shaarawy levelled from the edge of the box after 28 minutes.

Roberto Inglese restored Chievo's lead when he headed past Wojciech Szczesny eight minutes before the break.

But Mohamed Salah equalised again to make it 2-2 at the break before El Shaarawy put Roma ahead for the first time after 58 minutes.

Salah fired into the bottom corner for 4-2 and Edin Dzeko scored his 28th league goal of the season with seven minutes left when he drilled in from outside the box to put Roma in control.

Inglese then scored with three minutes left to pull a goal back for Chievo, who are set to finish in mid-table.