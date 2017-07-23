Roma manage to troll all the other transfer reveals

Weird, wacky and wonderful signing announcements have become synonymous with this summer transfer window – and AS Roma’s latest announcement shows they are aware of that fact.

In wonderfully dead-pan fashion, new signing Aleksandar Kolarov didn’t look too impressed by the Italian club’s planned unveiling…

Roma have managed something pretty special there – making one of the best bizarre creations of the summer so far while also trolling their fellow clubs somewhat.

lmao Guys. No one is topping Roma with transfer announcement. They've won it. Every other club should just rest. — Amy Ornstein (@ibetapassmynebo) July 22, 2017

And just like that, I'm now an @OfficialASRoma fan! 😂😂😂👏🏾👏🏾 — Övie (@OvieO) July 22, 2017

Serbian left-back Kolarov, 31, joins the club from Manchester City after an excellent season for the Italians carried them to second place in Serie A.

Roma’s excellent foray into the world of transfer announcements went down excellently with fans too.

So much so in fact, one user made the bold claim that there was competition for a new king of the football club Twitter accounts.

They're giving @FCBayernUS competition for best club account — jonas🏆 (@ToastyJonas) July 22, 2017

Which of course, the ever-cheeky Bayern Munich had something to say about.

Let’s face it, they’ve raised the bar – you’re going to have to come up with something special, Bayern…