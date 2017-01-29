Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal took us back in time with some truly outstanding tennis

Roger Federer has finally clinched an 18th grand slam title by winning a five-set thriller against Rafael Nadal to become Australian Open champion.

The two players met at the 2009 Australian Open final, and who would have guessed then that they would play just two more grand slam finals against each other in the following eight years?

Viewers were excited to see the two battle it out once more.

The match proved the pair are still at the top of their game, with some exceptional tennis on display.

People couldn’t help but feel nostalgic.

Federer and Nadal when the Spaniard clinched the Wimbledon title in 2008 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Federer and Nadal produced one of the finest contests ever seen, but it was the Swiss who prevailed, winning 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 in three hours and 38 minutes.

The victory means Federer has secured his fifth Melbourne crown – and a first grand slam success since Wimbledon in 2012.
