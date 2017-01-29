Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal took us back in time with some truly outstanding tennis
Roger Federer has finally clinched an 18th grand slam title by winning a five-set thriller against Rafael Nadal to become Australian Open champion.
The two players met at the 2009 Australian Open final, and who would have guessed then that they would play just two more grand slam finals against each other in the following eight years?
Viewers were excited to see the two battle it out once more.
A Rivalry That Never Gets Old 😎 #FedererNadal #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/1HZXgu2svP— Fukkard (@Fukkard) January 29, 2017
i still can't choose who i am cheering for #FedererNadal— Alex (@AFedchishin) January 29, 2017
The match proved the pair are still at the top of their game, with some exceptional tennis on display.
This final 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #FedererNadal— Melanie South (@melaniesouth) January 29, 2017
What a gaaameeee #FedererNadal— April (@FrauKarius) January 29, 2017
Beautiful game so far, thank you ! #FedererNadal pic.twitter.com/HANfy5LYDj— Yasmine (@yasminebal) January 29, 2017
Tennis doesn't get better than this! #FedererNadal— Sherlock (@engineerology) January 29, 2017
People couldn’t help but feel nostalgic.
Age is just a number #FedererNadal— Excelsior (@Fforfixyou) January 29, 2017
We found a time machine !— Gökay Çabuklu (@gokaycabuklu) January 29, 2017
10 years back #FedererNadal
This is some vintage stuff! @rogerfederer and @RafaelNadal are taking us back in time #FedererNadal #AusOpen— Anil Charmana (@AnilCharmana) January 29, 2017
Federer and Nadal produced one of the finest contests ever seen, but it was the Swiss who prevailed, winning 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 in three hours and 38 minutes.
He's done it...again #AusOpen #FedererNadal 🐑— LZ Granderson (@Locs_n_Laughs) January 29, 2017
Rogeeeeeeeer❤❤❤❤ #AusOpen #FedererNadal #Federer— Gabriele Mortolini (@GabrySSLFCJ) January 29, 2017
What a match. What an incredible achievement for Roger Federer! Amazing #AusOpenFinal #FedererNadal 🎾— Simon Prue (@SimonPrue93) January 29, 2017
The victory means Federer has secured his fifth Melbourne crown – and a first grand slam success since Wimbledon in 2012.
Grand Slam Titles For Roger #Federer :#AusOpen: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 29, 2017
French Open: 🏆
Wimbledon: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
US Open: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
18 Titles! #Legend #FedererNadal pic.twitter.com/hAqfLzIeYl
