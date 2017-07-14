Roger Federer steps closer to Wimbledon glory after winning spot in final

Roger Federer has taken one step closer to Wimbledon glory after securing a place in the final.

The Swiss player, who is title favourite, beat Czech Tomas Berdych 7-6 7-6 6-4 on Centre Court in two hours 18 minutes.

Marin Cilic is now the only person standing in the way of Federer's eighth Wimbledon and 19th grand slam title.

Federer received a standing ovation after making it through to Sunday's final, stopping to sign autographs as he left court.

He was watched by a host of famous faces and a supportive crowd, with some spectators shouting "come on Roger" even before the players began warming up.

One devoted fan brandished a Swiss flag which read "#beli8ve" - a reference to Federer's hopes of adding to his seven title wins at the tournament.

Broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, astronaut Tim Peake and actor Jude Law were among those invited to sit in the Royal Box.

They were due to be joined by Bee Gees star Barry Gibb, survival expert Bear Grylls, singer Katherine Jenkins and long-distance runner Paula Radcliffe.

Formula One driver Nico Rosberg, who was also watching, hoped his presence might bring a bit of luck to Federer.

#Roger Federer cruises into his 11th #Wimbledon final. He will face #Cilic on Sunday for a record 8th Wimbledon 🏆... https://t.co/yxwmKci4wp — #Wimbledon (@247tennisnews) July 14, 2017

The tennis player was there when Rosberg was crowned Formula One world champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November last year.

Rosberg said in a Wimbledon interview: "Who knows, maybe he brought me luck since he was at my last race and I won the championship. So maybe today I can return the favour."

Earlier on Centre Court, Croatian Cilic beat American Sam Querrey 6-7 6-4 7-6 7-5 in their semi-final.

Pippa Middleton and new husband James Matthews were spotted holding hands as they watched the pair battle it out.

Home fans will hope to reverse the nation's luck after Andy Murray crashed out of the quarter-finals and Johanna Konta lost her semi-final against five-time champion Venus Williams of the US.

They will have reason to cheer as Britain is represented in both mixed doubles semi-finals.

Heather Watson and Finnish partner Henri Kontinen are continuing their defence of the title, playing Brazilian Bruno Soares and Russian Elena Vesnina on Court One.

On Centre Court, Jamie Murray and Swiss player Martina Hingis are taking on Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez from Spain.

Murray ensured British representation in the final round after winning his semi-final clash 6-2 7-5 in one hour and three minutes.

Mother Judy Murray, who watched the action on Centre Court, rose to her feet and beamed following the victory.

Murray will face fellow Briton Watson after she also won her mixed doubles semi-final.

Watson and Kontinen won their match 6-4 6-7 6-4.

PA