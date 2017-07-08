Roger Federer push for Wimbledon crown watched by Olympic and paralympic giants

A host of Olympic and Paralympic gold medallists will watch on as favourite Roger Federer continues his quest to take the Wimbledon crown.

Cycling's golden couple Jason and Laura Kenny, who are expecting their first child, boxer Nicola Adams and swimmer Adam Peaty are among those due to take a seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Federer will take on German 27th seed when he plays third on the court on Saturday.

Beforehand, Serbian Novak Djokovic will continue his campaign for his fourth Wimbledon title as he plays Latvian Ernests Gulbis.

Mrs Kenny will be joined by her Rio Olympic team mate Elinor Barker in the Royal Box, while Mr Kenny will have the chance to catch up with fellow men's team sprint medallists Callum Skinner and Philip Hindes.

Rower Helen Glover, canoeist Joe Clarke and five of the gold medal-winning women's hockey team will also enjoy Saturday's play at SW19, alongside paralympians Libby Clegg and Georgina Hermitage.

Also in action at SW19 are British brother and sister Liam and Naomi Broady, who are playing in the mixed doubles last on Court 18.

Fellow Briton Jamie Murray will hope to reverse his luck as he plays in the mixed doubles with Swiss player Martina Hingis, after crashing out of the men's doubles on Friday in a five-set battle.

British pairing Jay Clarke and Marcus Willis are down to play in the men's doubles.

Crowds flocking to the All England Lawn Tennis Club for the first Saturday of the tournament will enjoy a generally dry and sunny day, the Met Office said.

Temperatures are expected to be a cooler 24C (75F), after peaking at 28C (82F) on Friday.