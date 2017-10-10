Roger Federer played tennis with Mickey Mouse and we’re not sure who was more excited
Roger Federer is a 19-time major champion in tennis, but he faced something entirely different when on the court in Shanghai.
The Wimbledon and Australian Open champion played a super-fun version of tennis with Disney favourites Mickey Mouse and Goofy in front of a huge crowd at the ATP Tour event in Shanghai.
He even gave some missed shots reactions worthy of a place in the Mickey Mouse Club.
The game and frivolity came as Federer was issued a bye in the first round, leaving him free to play his Disney opponents – complete with disco lighting and music.
Federer also joined Mickey and Goofy in a series of challenges.
He had to run to the net balancing a giant tennis ball on an oversized racket before taking over coaching duties as a number of children joined the on-court fun.
But the capers didn’t stop there for the dad of four.
The 36-year-old showed his ace moves as he joined Mickey and Goofy for a victory dance.
Federer’s Disney warm up comes ahead of his October 11 clash in the Shanghai Masters with Diego Scheartzman in the round of 32.
