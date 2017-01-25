Roger Federer, Grigor Dimitrov and Tommy Haas formed a boyband, but it wasn't very good

Roger Federer, Grigor Dimitrov and Tommy Haas are three excellent tennis professionals, but there’s no place for them in the world of singing.

The trio of Australian Open contenders came together with musician David Foster to sing a song for some reason, and the result is not a treat for the ears.

Remember, the mute button is available.

Haas takes on the all-important job of holding the lyrics on his phone, and with a lot of prompting from Foster, the trio give it their all.

There’s plenty of struggling when it comes to the high notes, while Federer seems shy and a little embarrassed (as well he should). One of the three, however, is really giving it their all, although amidst the wall of noise it’s hard to tell who.

It seems Dimitrov wasn’t happy when the video went up.

#Dimitrov on the below 👇: "All of a sudden I got that notification... and I was like: 'Well great... thanks man!'" 😂#AusOpen https://t.co/tEHGBZdo0p — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2017

He could face Federer in the Australian Open final this weekend – if so, here’s hoping what they produce on the court is a little easier to watch than their musical efforts.