Rod Stewart had more fun doing the Scottish Cup draw than anyone doing a cup draw ever has

As far as celebrities go, rocker Rod Stewart is not a bad one to have pulling the balls out of the bag for your cup draw – especially if he turns up in this kind of mood.

The 72-year-old was in attendance to help pick the fixtures for the next round of the Scottish Cup, and we’ve honestly never seen someone have so much fun with a bag of balls.

Rod Stewart doing The Scottish Cup draw absolutely pished. What a legend. #ScottishCup #Celtic 🍀⚽😁 pic.twitter.com/VB4JeakOrU — Lord Alfred Hayes (@LordAlHayes) January 22, 2017

Look at that technique.

Here’s the best bit of the video, in case you missed it at the end.

Rod, wits he like pic.twitter.com/tAba4RVQS2 — Liam McLoughlin (@LJPmcLoughlin) January 22, 2017

That’s Scottish FA president Alan McRae being snubbed on live TV by one of the world’s most famous musicians there. Painful stuff.

Plenty of people questioned whether Sir Rod had been drinking, and given that he’d been watching his beloved Celtic beat Albion Rovers prior to the draw, that’s not an unfair assumption to make.

Either way, getting Sir Rod on for the next round of the FA Cup wouldn’t be a bad shout.