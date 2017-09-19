Rochford to take October to consider Mayo manager job

Mayo football manager Stephen Rochford has said he will use the month of October to decide whether or not to stay on as manager for 2018.

Rochford has said having two small children and a change of jobs will all be factors in his eventual decision whether or not to stay on for a third year.

The former Corofin manager took Mayo to All-Ireland finals in both of his years in charge to date.

Meanwhile, the GAA's Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC), are expected to look into an incident between Dublin's Eoghan O'Gara and Mayo's Colm Boyle in the first-half of Sunday's final.

It appeared that O'Gara's fingers made contact with Boyle's face while the Mayo player was prone on the ground.