Robert Snodgrass completes move away from Hull

West Ham have completed the signing of Scotland forward Robert Snodgrass in a £10.2million (€12m) deal from Hull City.

The 29-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract to become West Ham's second January capture, after Portugal defender Jose Fonte.

Boss Slaven Bilic hopes a concerted recruitment drive can propel the Hammers up the Premier League table from 10th spot, with star asset Dimitri Payet still angling for a move.