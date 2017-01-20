Robert Lewandowski showcases sensational control to score stoppage time winner

Robert Lewandowski scored a superb stoppage-time winner as Bayern Munich fought back from a goal down to beat Freiburg 2-1 on Friday night.

Bayern had finished 2016 on a six-match winning streak in all competitions but they looked set to drop points on their return to league action after the winter break until Lewandowski struck right at the death.

The Poland international showed brilliant control and skill to bring down Franck Ribery's ball into the box before firing a left-footed volley just inside the far post.

That was Lewandowski's second goal of the match - and eighth in the last six games - having earlier volleyed home from a 36th-minute corner to cancel out Janik Haberer's fourth-minute opener for Freiburg.

The result leaves Bayern six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga heading into the rest of the weekend's fixtures and ensures they will be Herbstmeister (autumn champions) for the 22nd time.