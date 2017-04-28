Robert Huth trolled Alexis Sanchez with an 'injury' picture on Twitter

Alexis Sanchez hasn’t been getting much sympathy from the football world after having a football thrown at him, and Leicester defender Robert Huth isn’t particularly interested in bucking the trend.

After Christian Fuchs threw a ball at Sanchez from a throw-in during Arsenal’s 1-0 win against the Foxes, the Chilean fell over in a delayed and rather theatrical way.

He also posted this after the game as evidence of his difficult day at the office.

He does look a bit sorry for himself, doesn’t he? Arsene Wenger later confirmed that the picture was in fact related to an incident separate from the throw-in.

We’re not sure Huth was one of the many thousands to like or retweet the picture however – not after this sarcastic response.

That is one almighty graze.

Some fans recognised the tweet as the incredible moment it was.

But numerous Arsenal fans were quick to point out the defender’s part in Arsenal’s win – Huth accidentally guided a Nacho Monreal effort into his own goal just minutes from time.

Huth was unfortunate to hand Arsenal victory on the night, but his tweet is more than worthy of three points in our opinion.
