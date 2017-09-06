Robbie Savage was not impressed with Eamon Dunphy after seeing him on TV

Robbie Savage was in Ireland last night, where he had the experience of watching fellow pundit Eamon Dunphy on RTÉ.

And it seems the former Derby midfielder was not impressed with what he saw.

In Ireland... great result for Wales! Just listening to this guy on TV talking nonsense about @FAIreland performance... who is he?!! pic.twitter.com/QB2aKS5bXy — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) September 5, 2017

And as with Twitter, when you ask a question, you get lots of differing answers.

Some leapt to the defence of Dunphy.

He's a legend says it how it is fact — JOHNJOSEPH McCormack (@mccormack1987) September 5, 2017

A man who knows an awful lot more than you. — Barry Davey (@barrydavey) September 5, 2017

He's not a good pundit, he's a Great Pundit. #rtesoccer — Phil Fagan (@PhilFagan) September 6, 2017

Others offered a comparison to help Savage figure it out.

Eamonn Dunphy , he's our equivalent of Chris Sutton — Paul Behan (@beanie2390) September 5, 2017

And of course - there was this perfect explanation of who Dunphy really is.

He's box office BABY — NHS (@The_HSA) September 5, 2017

It left Savage trending in Ireland, and we're sure he'll be logging on to the RTÉ Player to watch Dunphy during the next round of international fixtures.