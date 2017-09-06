Robbie Savage was not impressed with Eamon Dunphy after seeing him on TV

Robbie Savage was in Ireland last night, where he had the experience of watching fellow pundit Eamon Dunphy on RTÉ.

And it seems the former Derby midfielder was not impressed with what he saw.

And as with Twitter, when you ask a question, you get lots of differing answers.

Some leapt to the defence of Dunphy.

Others offered a comparison to help Savage figure it out.

And of course - there was this perfect explanation of who Dunphy really is.

It left Savage trending in Ireland, and we're sure he'll be logging on to the RTÉ Player to watch Dunphy during the next round of international fixtures.
By Steve Neville

