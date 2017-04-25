Robbie Power’s superb season continues as Fox Norton defeats Un De Sceaux

Fox Norton followed up his Aintree success by taking the scalp of Un De Sceaux in the BoyleSports Champion Chase at Punchestown.

The Colin Tizzard-trained seven-year-old ranged up alongside Willie Mullins' Un De Sceaux at the final fence and pulled clear on the run-in to give jockey Robbie Power a seventh Grade One win of the campaign.

Fox Norton (5-2) has been a model of consistency since joining the Tizzard team and after finishing a close second to Special Tiara in the Queen Mother Champion Chase he lifted the Melling Chase at Aintree.

Robbie Power on board Fox Norton (nearside) wins the BoyleSports Champion Chase. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

He was not inconvenienced by the return to two miles, with the strong pace set by Un De Sceaux and Rock The World playing to his strengths.

Fox Norton got home by a length and three-quarters from the 10-11 favourite. Last season's winner God's Own was not disgraced in third place, just half a length away, and might have finished closer but for a mistake at the last.

Power, who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Sizing John in the same colours of Alan and Ann Potts, said: "It's been an unbelievable season and getting a Grade One at Punchestown as well for Mr and Mrs Potts - it's fantastic.

"He was flat to the boards the whole way. I didn't want to give Un De Sceaux too much rope. Just because of that I was flat out the whole way and he made one or two little mistakes, but once we turned in I knew I would pick him up.

"Two miles is sharp enough for him. He's a very relaxed horse. He'll have no bother going further."