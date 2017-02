It looks like Robbie Keane's competitiveness has only grown with age.

Ireland's record goal-scorer took to Instagram to share a video of him playing football with his son, Robbie Jnr.

With the younger Keane in goal, Robbie doesn't give his son a chance with a fine effort.

Not saving that my son ⚽️#littlekeano @ashearer9 ✋ A post shared by Robbie Keane (@robbiekeane) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:28am PST

Clearly, Keane still has it. But he could have made it easier on his son.