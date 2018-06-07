Robbie Keane impressed by Soccer Aid team-mate Usain Bolt

Robbie Keane thinks Usain Bolt could have a career in football.

The Olympic great, world record holder over 100 and 200 metres, is keen to play professionally and recently had a trial at Norwegian club Stromsgodset.

Keane trained with him ahead of Sunday’s Soccer Aid 2018, where the pair are team-mates for the Rest of the World against England.

.@usainbolt joins Soccer Aid World XI. #SoccerAid is back and bigger and better than ever. Buy your tickets to a game like no other: https://t.co/F9a3IuCPsK pic.twitter.com/kRvaPPcg2E — Soccer Aid ⚽️ (@socceraid) February 27, 2018

“He was good today, he scored a few goals in training,” the Irishman said.

“That is the first time I have seen him play in this environment. For someone so big he has got a good touch, he has definitely got something about him. He is very confident on the ball and he can finish.”

Asked about the possibility of the Jamaican having a future in the game, Keane replied: “Why not? It will be interesting to see him on Sunday on a big pitch.

“We’re going to put some long balls over the top and I wouldn’t want to be the one who is racing him.”

Wes Brown is one of those who could end up in a sprint with Bolt as the former Manchester United and Sunderland defender is representing England.

Brown has a few tactics in mind to keep the Jamaican quiet.

“I have asked him if he 100 per cent retired because I might have to kick him,” Brown said.

“I’m sure he wants to play well and I will try my best to make sure he doesn’t get into his stride. We’ll see how it goes.”

Mo Farah is turning out for England in Soccer Aid 2018 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

While Bolt is chasing a route into professional football, another Olympic great involved in the charity clash does not think he possesses the skill to do it.

Mo Farah, who is set to announce where he will next race later this week, is in England’s squad.

“I’m not sure I’ve got the skills,” he told Press Association Sport. “I’m 35 years old and I don’t know if I’ve got the skills. I’ve got the fitness, not the skills. If I could make it I would love to.

“If I score you will see the Mobot.”

- Press Association