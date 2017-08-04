Robbie Keane has a new club at last with Atlético de Kolkata move

Robbie Keane has signed for Atlético de Kolkata, the Indian Super League champions, writes Stephen Barry.

Newly appointed manager Teddy Sheringham recruited his former Tottenham teammate to be the Calcutta-based team’s marquee player on a one-year deal.

Keane has been without a club since leaving LA Galaxy last November.

Join us in welcoming Robbie Keane to the #ATK family. #AamarBukeyATK pic.twitter.com/q9kv6VLyes — Atlético de Kolkata (@atletidekolkata) August 4, 2017

“I feel extremely fortunate to have played for some of the best clubs in England and the USA, as well as representing my country at several major tournaments,” said Keane.

“At this stage of my career, the offer to experience a new league and culture in Asia appealed to me.

“To join the current Indian Super League champions is a great pleasure and through hard-work I hope to bring the ATK fans more success and enjoyment over the course of the 2017/2018 season.”

Keane in action in Michael Carrick’s testimonial in June.

Entering its fourth year, the Indian Super League will run an extended schedule from November to March.

Atlético de Kolkata, who have won two of the three titles, play at the 12,500 capacity Rabindra Sarobar Stadium.

Keane will fill the gap left by former Portugal frontman Hélder Postiga and Canadian international Iain Hume, who was the club’s top-scorer with seven goals in 2016.

Sheringham paid tribute to Keane’s goalscoring touch, saying; “His enthralling skills with the ball and willingness to take on the opposition without inhibition is an asset for any team. I am sure ATK’s striking abilities will be bolstered with Robbie in the side.

“I am sure the young Indian players we have selected from the domestic draft will learn from him about the way he goes about preparing for a major tournament like ISL.”

Club chairman Sanjiv Goenka said yesterday: “Robbie's a great striker and has played competitive football at the highest level for years. He remains supremely fit and is the kind of player who can take the game to new heights.

“I should add that Robbie, who has firsts to his credit, is excited at the prospect of playing in India in general and Calcutta in particular.

“Teddy has played with Robbie and knows him well. That personal factor apart, he sees him as an absolute match-winner and someone who will do well in Indian conditions.

“Is Robbie good enough to win us three or four matches? My belief is yes. So, you have my answer. It is far better to have match-winners, rather than a team packed with mediocre players.”