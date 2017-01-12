Robbie Henshaw taking nothing for granted as Leinster close in on last eight

Leinster will become the first team through to this season's European Champions Cup quarter-finals if they beat Montpellier in Dublin on Friday.

The three-time European champions are five points clear of their French opponents with two group games left, having taken charge in a pool that also includes Northampton and Castres.

And should Leinster reach the last eight, it would be in stark contrast to last season's European campaign when they bowed out following five defeats from six matches.

Leinster and Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw said: "We know we are going to have our work cut out and it's going to be a tough game. We will need to be 100 per cent switched on.

"Montpellier are a massive side and have a lot of skill across the board.

"Their pack is probably the biggest we've played against this year, so we need to be strong in defence, razor-sharp in attack and keep the ball moving around the pitch.

"It's going to be a physical game, but we need to control it. Obviously, that starts with our physicality in defence and putting in some big shots."

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made five changes from the side that beat Guinness PRO12 strugglers Zebre last time out, including starts for full-back Isa Nacewa, props Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong, plus number eight Jamie Heaslip.