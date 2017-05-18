Robbie Henshaw back in Leinster’s starting XV for PRO12 semi-final

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made a number of changes to his matchday squad for the visit of Scarlets in Friday’s PRO12 semi-final.

Isa Nacewa captains the side from the left wing with Adam Byrne starting on the right and Joey Carbery selected at fullback.

Robbie Henshaw has recovered from injury to take his place at 12, with Garry Ringrose joining him in the centre partnership. Johnny Sexton is on kicking duty at 10 with Luke McGrath, at scrumhalf.

In the pack Lions Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong are selected at loosehead and tighthead respectively, with James Tracy at hooker.

Ross Molony starts in the second row with Hayden Triggs beside him starting his final game in the RDS Arena before he retires at the end of the season.

Jack Conan starts at number eight, with Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier selected on the flanks.

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac has also named his side, with captain John Barclay returning from injury to.

Leinster Rugby v Scarlets at the RDS Arena on Friday May 19 - kick-off 7.45pm

Leinster Rugby: 15. Joey Carbery, 14. Adam Byrne, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Isa Nacewa - capt., 10. Johnny Sexton, 9. Luke McGrath; 1. Jack McGrath, 2. James Tracy, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Ross Molony, 5. Hayden Triggs, 6. Rhys Ruddock, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16. Richardt Strauss, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Michael Bent, 19. Devin Toner, 20. Dan Leavy, 21. Seán O’Brien, 22. Jamison Gibson-Park, 23. Zane Kirchner.

Scarlets: 15 Johnny Mcnicholl, 14 Liam Williams, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Scott Williams, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Rhys Patchell, 9 Gareth Davies, 1 Rob Evans, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Samson Lee, 4 Lewis Rawlins, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Aaron Shingler, 7 James Davies, 8 John Barclay - capt.

Replacements: Emyr Phillips, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, David Bulbring, Will Boyde, Jonathan Evans, Hadleigh Parkes, DTH van der Merwe.