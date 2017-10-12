Robbie Brady will NOT be banned for Ireland's World Cup play-offs

Back to World Cup 2018 Sport Home

Robbie Brady is to escape a ban for his alleged headbutt on Ashley Williams during Monday's 1-0 victory for the Republic of Ireland away to Wales.

TV images had shown the Burnley winger apparently attempting to make contact with the defender's back with his head.

But FIFA have confirmed that Brady will not face any disciplinary action, and will be free to play in next month's World Cup qualifier

The draw to decide Ireland's opponents - Croatia, Denmark, Italy or Switzerland - will be made on Tuesday, October 17 at 1pm.

The two legs will take place between November 9 and 14.
KEYWORDS: soccer, ireland

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport