Robbie Brady will NOT be banned for Ireland's World Cup play-offs

Robbie Brady is to escape a ban for his alleged headbutt on Ashley Williams during Monday's 1-0 victory for the Republic of Ireland away to Wales.

TV images had shown the Burnley winger apparently attempting to make contact with the defender's back with his head.

But FIFA have confirmed that Brady will not face any disciplinary action, and will be free to play in next month's World Cup qualifier

The draw to decide Ireland's opponents - Croatia, Denmark, Italy or Switzerland - will be made on Tuesday, October 17 at 1pm.

The two legs will take place between November 9 and 14.