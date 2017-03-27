Robbie Brady to captain Ireland against Iceland

A reduced Ireland squad are being put through their paces in Abbottstown ahead of tomorrow night's international friendly against Iceland.

John O'Shea, Jonathan Walters, Glenn Whelan and James McCarthy have returned their clubs, meaning a number of players will get the opportunity to impress.

Robbie Brady will play tomorrow and he will be the captain for the game after missing Friday's draw against Wales through suspension.

Martin O'Neill: Robbie (Brady) will play tomorrow and he will be the captain of the team for the game.

Speaking at a press conference today Martin O'Neill said: “There will probably be a few players tomorrow that will get their first taste of international football."

The Ireland boss also said Seamus Coleman was coming to terms with the double leg-break he suffered on Friday night, which is expected to rule him out for at least six months.