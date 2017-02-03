Robbie Brady in contention for Burnley debut at Watford
Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady and Ashley Westwood could make their Burnley debuts in Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road.
Wide man Brady - the Clarets' record signing - and midfielder Westwood both joined the Turf Moor outfit on transfer deadline day, arriving from Norwich and Aston Villa respectively.
Steven Defour came off with a hamstring injury in the first half of the 1-0 win over Leicester that evening, and boss Sean Dyche says "it could be beyond a couple of weeks" in terms of how long the midfielder might be out for.
Provisional Burnley squad: Heaton, Robinson, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Flanagan, Darikwa, Tarkowski, Brady, Barton, Boyd, Hendrick, Westwood, Gudmundsson, Arfield, Vokes, Gray, Barnes.
