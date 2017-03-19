Robbie Brady cleans up at Three FAI International Football Awards

Robbie Brady was the big winner at tonight's Three FAI International Football awards coming away with three top titles, including 'FAI Senior International Player of the Year.'

The 25-year-old Burnley player also won 'goal of the year' and 'young player of the year'.

21 Awards were presented on the night, including Junior Intermediate Player of the Year which went to Stephen Kelly (Newmarket Celtic) and Intermediate Player of the Year which went to Mark Horgan (Avondale United).

Senior Women's International Player of the Year went to Karen Duggan and Robbie Keane was inducted to the Hall of Fame.