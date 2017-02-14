Rob Kearney a doubt for Ireland's remaining Six Nations fixtures

Rob Kearney could miss Ireland’s three remaining Six Nations games.

With Joe Schmidt’s men due to play France on Saturday, there are reports today that his arm injury is more serious than first thought.

The Leinster back hurt his bicep during the second half of Ireland’s comprehensive win against Italy, but it didn’t initially appear to be a serious concern.

"I think Rob got the point of an elbow onto his biceps,” Schmidt said after the game. “Over the next 48 hours we'll have further clarity.”

The Irish Independent today reports that he may need surgery and is a doubt for the rest of the tournament.

Robbie Henshaw suffered a dead leg against Italy but is set to train this week.