Rob Heffernan named Athlete of the Year

In a year when he placed 8th in the 50k walk at the World Championships, Rob Heffernan was today named Irish Athlete of the Year.

Heffernan also took the Endurance award, while Brian Gregan won the Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

Athlete of the Year Rob Heffernan acknowledges the crowd after accepting his award at Crowne Plaza in Santry, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Gina Akpe Moses was named Under-20 Athlete of the Year for her 100m gold at the European Junior Championships.

Siofra Cleirigh Buttner took the U23 gong, while Ray Flynn was inducted to the Hall of Fame.

Here’s the full list of award winners:

Athlete of the Year: Robert Heffernan (Togher)

Hall of Fame: Ray Flynn

Lifetime service to Athletics: Al Guy

Outstanding Official Award: Pat Kelly (St Abban’s)

U20 Athlete: Gina Akpe-Moses (Blackrock – Louth)

U23 Athlete: Siofra Cleirigh Buttner (DSD)

Endurance: Robert Heffernan (Togher)

Track & Field: Brian Gregan (Clonliffe Harriers)

Inspirational Performance: Cliodhna Manning (Kilkenny City Harriers)

Special Recognition Award: Deirdre Ryan and Paul Hession

Performance Club: Clonliffe Harriers

Development Club: Nenagh Olympic AC

Team of the Year: Irish men’s European Race Walking Team

Service to Coaching: Hayley and Drew Harrison

Mountain Runner: Des Kennedy (Raheny Shamrock)

Master Athlete: Mark O’Shea (Drogheda and District)

Ultra Athlete: Eoin Keith (Sportsworld)

University Athlete: Phil Healy (Bandon/UCC)