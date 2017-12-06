Rob Heffernan named Athlete of the Year
In a year when he placed 8th in the 50k walk at the World Championships, Rob Heffernan was today named Irish Athlete of the Year.
Heffernan also took the Endurance award, while Brian Gregan won the Track & Field Athlete of the Year.
Gina Akpe Moses was named Under-20 Athlete of the Year for her 100m gold at the European Junior Championships.
Siofra Cleirigh Buttner took the U23 gong, while Ray Flynn was inducted to the Hall of Fame.
Here’s the full list of award winners:
Athlete of the Year: Robert Heffernan (Togher)
Hall of Fame: Ray Flynn
Lifetime service to Athletics: Al Guy
Outstanding Official Award: Pat Kelly (St Abban’s)
U20 Athlete: Gina Akpe-Moses (Blackrock – Louth)
U23 Athlete: Siofra Cleirigh Buttner (DSD)
Endurance: Robert Heffernan (Togher)
Track & Field: Brian Gregan (Clonliffe Harriers)
Inspirational Performance: Cliodhna Manning (Kilkenny City Harriers)
Special Recognition Award: Deirdre Ryan and Paul Hession
Performance Club: Clonliffe Harriers
Development Club: Nenagh Olympic AC
Team of the Year: Irish men’s European Race Walking Team
Service to Coaching: Hayley and Drew Harrison
Mountain Runner: Des Kennedy (Raheny Shamrock)
Master Athlete: Mark O’Shea (Drogheda and District)
Ultra Athlete: Eoin Keith (Sportsworld)
University Athlete: Phil Healy (Bandon/UCC)
