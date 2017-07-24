Rob Heffernan among 11-person Irish team for World Athletics Championships

An 11-person Irish team has been named for next month’s World Athletics Championships in London.

It includes former World 50-kilometre champion Rob Heffernan and European bronze medal winners Ciara Mageean and Mark English.

Mageean will run in the 1500-metres with English going in the 800-metres.

Tom Barr and Brian Gregan will both compete in the 400-metres.

Brendan Boyce and Alex Wright join Gregan in the 50k walk with Wright also going in the 20k.

The other three members of team Ireland will all be in the marathon - Mick Clohissey, Paul Pollock and Sean Hehir.