Road to Euro 2020 will begin in Ireland

The road to Euro 2020 will begin in Ireland.

The qualification draw will be held in Dublin next year.

The Convention Centre will be the centre of attention for football fans all around Europe as they learn the fate of their teams next year.

The FAI have confirmed the draw will take place on December 2, 2018.

The tournament will be played in 13 cities across the continent, with the Aviva Stadium set to host four games.

