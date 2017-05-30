Riyad Mahrez has reportedly asked to leave Leicester

Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told the Foxes he wants to leave.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move from the King Power Stadium after they failed to secure European football for next season.

He won the PFA Player of the Year having helped the Foxes to a shock Premier League title last term, scoring 17 goals.

But Mahrez only signed a new four-year deal last summer leaving Leicester in a strong bargaining position.

Mahrez has previously said he wants to play in the Champions League and a statement, reportedly from the Algeria international, has underlined an intention to leave.

A statement read: "Out of the huge respect and admiration I hold for Leicester City Football Club, I wanted to be totally honest and transparent with them and have therefore informed the club that I feel now is the time for me to move on.

"I had a good discussion with the chairman last summer and we agreed at that time I would stay for another year to help the club as best I could following the transition of winning the title and in the Champions League. However, I am fiercely ambitious and feel now is the time to move on to a new experience.

"I have always enjoyed a good relationship with the chairman and everybody at the football club and I hope I have been able to repay the faith shown in me by my performances and commitment on the pitch during my time here.

"I have had the best four seasons of my career at Leicester and have loved every moment. I feel immense pride to have been a part of what we have achieved during my time at the club, culminating in becoming Premier League champions.

"The relationship I share with the club and our amazing fans is something I will treasure forever. I truly hope they will understand and respect my decision."

Mahrez cost around £400,000 when he joined Leicester from Le Harve in 2014 and has made 138 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals.

Leicester are also yet to announce the future of manager Craig Shakespeare after talks with the owners this week. Shakespeare's short-term deal, which he signed after replacing Ranieri in February, expires next month.