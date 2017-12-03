Riyad Mahrez has dyed his hair blond and people have questions
03/12/2017 - 08:47:17Back to Sport Home
Riyad Mahrez made sure all eyes were on him at Leicester v Burnley as he sported a brand new hairdo.
The Algerian winger showed off his blond locks at King Power Stadium, and although he created the chance for Demarai Gray to score and secure a 1-0 victory for the Foxes, all fans could talk about was his bleached mane.
Fresh trim and an assist, @Mahrez22!— Leicester City (@LCFC) December 2, 2017
👀💇♂️⚽️#LeiBur pic.twitter.com/pCtOb5Q91G
Fashion/team news; Riyad Mahrez now has blonde hair.— John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) December 2, 2017
Riyad Mahrez has, erm, dyed his hair. Completely blond. 😳— James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) December 2, 2017
Some fans wanted to know why he had dyed his hair.
WHAT HAS MAHREZ DONE TO HIS HAIR— Mark S (@jennings_182) December 2, 2017
Riyad Mahrez has surely lost a bet to have hair like that.— Gray (@MattGray97) December 2, 2017
I’m probably late to the game but...wtf is up with Mahrez’s hair?!?!? #FearlessFoxes— Indy Foxes (@IndyFoxes) December 2, 2017
Others expressed their approval for Mahrez’s dramatic transformation.
Mahrez dyed his hair. New look. Love it.— BAMS (@Bebamz) December 2, 2017
Got to love Mahrez new look— Chris (@ichris139) December 2, 2017
Meanwhile, this person is now keen to make drastic changes to his fantasy football team.
Due to the hair situation I would put Mahrez on the transfer list immediately— James Storer (@JamesStorer1977) December 2, 2017
And this person has an idea where Mahrez got his inspiration from.
Riyad Mahrez clearly gripped by World Cup fever. He’s gone for a Romania at France ‘98 look here.— Jordan Blackwell (@JrdnBlackwell) December 2, 2017
He certainly seems to have invoked some celebrity comparisons.
Riyad Mahrez's new hair. He's like Leicester's version of Bieber.— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 2, 2017
💇💇💇 pic.twitter.com/Wdzla8PL08
Mahrez's new cut makes him look like Leicester's version of Eminem : "Dear Slimani, I wrote to you but you still ain't calling". #bbcfootball— Carwyn Rees (@Skillet_Wales) December 2, 2017
As long as he keeps those assists going…
Riyad Mahrez (and his new hair) has caught the eye today— PA Dugout (@PAdugout) December 2, 2017
His assist has Leicester 1-0 up against Bunrley #LEIBUR pic.twitter.com/KtierZvuZh
Join the conversation - comment here