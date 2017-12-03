Riyad Mahrez has dyed his hair blond and people have questions

Riyad Mahrez made sure all eyes were on him at Leicester v Burnley as he sported a brand new hairdo.

The Algerian winger showed off his blond locks at King Power Stadium, and although he created the chance for Demarai Gray to score and secure a 1-0 victory for the Foxes, all fans could talk about was his bleached mane.

Fashion/team news; Riyad Mahrez now has blonde hair. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) December 2, 2017

Riyad Mahrez has, erm, dyed his hair. Completely blond. 😳 — James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) December 2, 2017

Some fans wanted to know why he had dyed his hair.

WHAT HAS MAHREZ DONE TO HIS HAIR — Mark S (@jennings_182) December 2, 2017

Riyad Mahrez has surely lost a bet to have hair like that. — Gray (@MattGray97) December 2, 2017

I’m probably late to the game but...wtf is up with Mahrez’s hair?!?!? #FearlessFoxes — Indy Foxes (@IndyFoxes) December 2, 2017

Others expressed their approval for Mahrez’s dramatic transformation.

Mahrez dyed his hair. New look. Love it. — BAMS (@Bebamz) December 2, 2017

Got to love Mahrez new look — Chris (@ichris139) December 2, 2017

Meanwhile, this person is now keen to make drastic changes to his fantasy football team.

Due to the hair situation I would put Mahrez on the transfer list immediately — James Storer (@JamesStorer1977) December 2, 2017

And this person has an idea where Mahrez got his inspiration from.

Riyad Mahrez clearly gripped by World Cup fever. He’s gone for a Romania at France ‘98 look here. — Jordan Blackwell (@JrdnBlackwell) December 2, 2017

He certainly seems to have invoked some celebrity comparisons.

Riyad Mahrez's new hair. He's like Leicester's version of Bieber.

💇💇💇 pic.twitter.com/Wdzla8PL08 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 2, 2017

Mahrez's new cut makes him look like Leicester's version of Eminem : "Dear Slimani, I wrote to you but you still ain't calling". #bbcfootball — Carwyn Rees (@Skillet_Wales) December 2, 2017

As long as he keeps those assists going…