Rio Olympic head Carlos Nuzman charged with corruption

The head of last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics has been charged by Brazilian prosecutors with corruption, money laundering, tax evasion and running a criminal organisation.

Brazilian prosecutors announced the formal charges against Carlos Nuzman today.

The 75-year-old was arrested two weeks ago and is being held in prison.

Prosecutors also filed corruption charges against Nuzman's right-hand man, Leonardo Gryner.

Brazilian and French authorities say Nuzman helped pay US$2m (€1.7m) to Papa Massata Diack to win votes to stage the 2016 Games.

In the vote in 2009 to pick the 2016 host city, his father Lamine Diack was a powerful International Olympic Committee member from Senegal with sway over the African voting bloc.

Nuzman resigned last week as the president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee. He has denied any wrongdoing.