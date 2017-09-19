Rio Ferdinand hoping to enter professional boxing

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand is hoping to become a professional boxer, according to a report.

The Daily Telegraph says the 38-year-old, who retired from football in May 2015, is making a "major news announcement" on Tuesday where he will outline his intention to take to the ring.

Ferdinand, who played for West Ham, Leeds, Manchester United and QPR in a 19-year career, currently works as a pundit with BT Sport and the BBC.

His love of boxing is apparent on social media, with a picture of the former defender's Twitter profile showing him draped in the WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight title belts of his friend Anthony Joshua.

Ferdinand was in attendance when Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April and posed for pictures with the Olympic gold medallist.

There are also several videos on his Instagram page showing Ferdinand training with the gloves. One from July features 'Eye of the Tiger' playing in the background with a caption that reads: "Boxing Fridays.... left right left right... boom! Don't beat around the bush....".

Boxing Fridays.... left right left right... boom! Don't beat around the bush.... When ya get ur licence back @gypsyking101 ?!! 👊🏽 A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Jun 30, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

Ferdinand goes on to tag former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, asking "when ya get ur licence back?". The video ends with Ferdinand leaping over a garden hedge, an indicator, perhaps, of how seriously he takes the prospect.

Another video, this time from January, shows Ferdinand fire off a stream of punches into impact pads, interspersed with hyperbolic challenges in the direction of Joshua - who he first reminds of a shared holiday in Dubai - and decorated British boxers Tony Bellew and David Haye.

Former Sheffield United striker Curtis Woodhouse won the British light-welterweight title in 2012 after swapping football for the sweet science, while cricketer Andrew Flintoff won a one-off bout, of modest standard, against American Richard Dawson having been mentored Barry McGuigan.

Press Association Sport has contacted Ferdinand's management for comment.

Dodging Rain Drops.... Reaction Drill... Keep Moving!! 💧🎾 @chrisvarnavas A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

Woodhouse believes that Ferdinand could be trying to rediscover his competitive edge if he takes to the ring.

"When it came up on my Twitter feed that Rio Ferdinand was going to become a professional boxer I thought I'd been hacked," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It's not something you read every day is it? I was shocked in that aspect.

"One thing that I missed - I've been retired three years myself - and one thing I missed and he's probably going through himself at the minute is the competitiveness of being an athlete. That nervousness, that tension.

"Once that's taken away from you it's very, very difficult to replace it, so that's probably what he's chasing to get that competitiveness back in his life."

Woodhouse also believes it will take Ferdinand a lengthy period of time to get to grips with the technical aspects of boxing.

"The training and everything didn't take me by surprise but I found learning the technical side of the game really difficult," he added.

"There's a lot of things go on in a boxing ring that you don't realise until you get in there. It takes a long, long time to feel comfortable in the boxing ring.

"Your ego will take a bit of a knock. He's going to have to get used to a few setbacks along the way. He'll definitely struggle with the technical side of the game."