Rio Ferdinand commentating on New Year's Eve fireworks is the start to 2017 we all needed
Fireworks on New Year’s Eve are all well and good, but what’s the point if you haven’t got an ex-footballer talking you through the celebrations?
Fortunately, former Manchester United defensive rock Rio Ferdinand was on hand to give us a run through of the fireworks where he was in Dubai.
It’s safe to say Ferdinand was suitably impressed.
Happy New Year to all my followers, family & friends... hope 2017 is a gd one for ya all! The kids were buzzing with the fireworks 💥 #Dubai pic.twitter.com/hlpkhpS8yF— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 1, 2017
“I’ve told them to keep going another five minutes,” Rio tells us, before getting a bit more excited by the next set of fireworks, saying: “These are the old school ones, these are the old school ones innit?!”
Our personal highlight has to be: “I bought these down the off licence.” We don’t think you did, Rio!
