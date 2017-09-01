Ricky Hatton leaving the gym in this famous car might drive you berserk

Back to Sport Home

Boxer Ricky Hatton traded his Rolls-Royce for Del Boy Trotter’s three-wheeler to transport him from training on Wednesday – and where it came from was a (brief) mystery.

The long-time Only Fools And Horses fan posted a video on Twitter of him returning to work after a holiday, in which he appears to be getting into a silver and black Rolls.

But a few seconds after Hatton disappears behind the luxury car, the famous yellow Reliant Regal vehicle, synonymous with Del Boy Trotter, emerges from behind, with Hatton at the wheel.

Fans were pretty impressed with the stunt.

As it turns out, the van belongs to Hatton – the promoter and trainer, who claims to own a copy of every episode of the hit comedy, purchased it for almost £4,000.

The Trotters’ infamous Reliant Regal (Lewis Whyld/PA)

This is not the first time the 38-year-old boxer has taken the Trotters Independent Trading Co van for a spin.

The light-welterweight champion drove around his home town of Hyde, in Manchester in 2013, dressed in Del Boy’s uniform of a flat cap and brown sheepskin jacket.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Hatton, UK, Boxing, Del Boy Trotter, Only Fools And Horses, Reliant Regal, Ricky Hatton, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport