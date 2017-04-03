Ricky Hatton just made a very good point about Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather

Ricky Hatton’s status as one of Britain’s greatest ever boxers has long been confirmed, with the Manchester fighter having spent most of his career collecting titles and accolades.

As someone who fought Floyd Mayweather in his prime, in what was at the time considered the biggest welterweight clash in years, Hitman Hatton’s thoughts on a potential fight between Mayweather and Conor McGregor mean more than most.

And despite being a fan of the Irishman, Hatton doesn’t think the fight would be a good idea for McGregor.

Hatton, 38, told iFL TV: “Canelo couldn’t hit Mayweather, I can’t see how Conor’s going to do it – and I say that with love, because I am a Conor McGregor fan.

“It’s two totally different sports and I think Mayweather would win by an absolute shutout… I struggled nailing him, Canelo struggled nailing him, De La Hoya struggled nailing him. No disrespect (but) I can’t see Conor doing it.”

The former world champion added: “Conor can punch and he is good with his fists but it’s a different game.”

Reebok athlete! @reebok @conormcgregorfast A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

Everyone seems to have an opinion on the potential superfight, with some suggesting McGregor’s movement would be enough to give Mayweather a contest like none he’s experienced so far.

But most, including the bookies, seem to think a victory for Money will be easy to come by.

The rest of us though are just hoping it actually takes place.