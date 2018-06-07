Richard Scudamore to leave Premier League role at end of year

Richard Scudamore has announced his intention to stand down as the Premier League's executive chairman at the end of this year.

Scudamore has been an influential figure in overseeing the English top-flight's expansion during his 20 years in charge.

His decision comes on the same day the league's 'big six clubs' won their fight to take a bigger share of the top tier's booming international broadcasting revenue.

Commenting on his decision, Scudamore said: "It's an absolute privilege to have been allowed to enjoy this role for so long, it is too much fun to be called a job.

"Football is an intoxicating environment and therefore difficult to give up being so involved, but my passion for what football means to so many and the positive impact it can make will never diminish.

"This past 20 years would not have been possible without the continuing support and encouragement of the clubs and the unstinting efforts of my colleagues at the Premier League, whose professionalism and dedication are only surpassed by their decency and sense of fun."