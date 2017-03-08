Review Group finds Munster medical team acted correctly in relation to Conor Murray head injury

An EPCR Untoward Incident Review Group is happy that Munster’s medical team followed correct protocol when dealing with Conor Murray’s head injury in the match against Glasgow Warriors in January.

In the second half of the Champions Cup game, Murray went to ground following a tackle. He was attended to by his side’s medical team and initially resumed play following an on-pitch assessment.

After real-time video footage of the incident was reviewed by the Munster medical team pitchside, Murray was temporarily removed from the field as part of the HIA process for further assessment, before subsequently returning.

A statement today said: “After studying footage and documents submitted by Munster Rugby, the Review Group was satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that Murray did not meet the criteria for immediate and permanent removal from the field of play.

“The Review Group concluded that Munster's medical team and more specifically, their Team Doctor, followed the World Rugby Head Injury Assessment (HIA) protocol and used the MyPlayXPlay real-time video system that the club had invested in, to review the initial on-field assessment of the injury.”