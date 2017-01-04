Retired Dublin footballer asks for the return of stolen GAA medals

A former Dublin footballer has begun a social media campaign asking for the return of GAA medals that were stolen from his car over Christmas.

Conal Keaney, 34, who played football for Dublin, had left his three medals in his car on December 22, including a 2016 Club Football Championship medal that he got with Ballybodan St Enda's.

Whoever stole these 3 medals from my car might be so kind as to return them to me. County,provincial and All Ireland Medals #ClubMedals pic.twitter.com/k3Zugj6Mqy — Conal keaney (@ConalKeaney) January 4, 2017

The footballer had put the medals in his car to bring to his mother's house for Christmas when his car was broken into while parked in his driveway in South Dublin.

Mr Keaney said a number of things were taken including a laptop and a work phone, but for him the most important thing that was taken were his three most recent medals.

“The other things can be replaced, but the medals can't.

“They (the medals) are hard enough to get in the first place so I would like to hold on to them.

“It is pretty hard to take.”

The former Dublin footballer, who retired last year, said the medals are not worth much and are no good to anyone else, but he would love to get them back.

“Anyone who may find them, in a bin or in a bush, can return them by dropping them into any Garda station.”