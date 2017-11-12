Result never in doubt as Nemo Rangers cruise past Adare

Nemo Rangers (Cork) 2-17 Adare (Limerick) 0-4

Favourites Nemo Rangers had far too much firepower for Adare in this Munster club SFC semi-final in Mallow, writes Michael Moynihan.

Limerick champions Adare set out their stall early with a patient session of passing for the opening two minutes, only for Nemo to turn them over and surge upfield for a Paul Kerrigan point.

Adare had the breeze in the first half but struggled to carve out openings against a patient, practiced Nemo defence.

The Cork side were content to absorb pressure and attack on the break.

Kerrigan added another point and Luke Connolly almost goaled before hitting the net on ten minutes with a classy strike after a good Alan O’Donovan pass.

When Connolly pointed a free on 13 minutes it was 1-3 to 0-0 and Adare in deep trouble.

They had their first point from Mark Connolly and Kerrigan responded. Another Luke Connolly free and Nemo led 1-5 to 0-1 on 20 minutes.

A Hugh Bourke free was Adare’s second point but Barry O’Driscoll hit Nemo’s second goal, fielding a Paddy Gumley delivery well and finishing calmly on 25 minutes.

Barry O’Driscoll

O’Driscoll pointed a free a minute later and the hill got even steeper for Adare - 2-6 to 0-2 at the half.

Nemo added Jack Horgan, Colin O’Brien and Luke Connolly (free) points on the resumption to put even more daylight between the sides.

Adare responded with a Bourke free but O’Driscoll hit another Nemo free and the margin returned to 13 points.

Adare needed a hatful of goals to make a game of it, goals which were never likely with Nemo’s well-organised rearguard.

It only remained to learn the final winning margin, which was 19 points - Nemo now face Dr Croke’s in the Munster final, though this was no great preparation for a decider.

Scorers for Nemo: B. O’Driscoll (0-2 frees), L. Connolly (0-3 frees)(1-3 each) P. Kerrigan (1 free)(0-6); C. Horgan (0-3); J. Horgan, K. Fulignati (0-1).

Scorers for Adare: H. Bourke (frees)(0-2); R. Bourke (free), M. Connolly (0-1 each).

NEMO RANGERS: M. Martin, K. O’Donovan, A. O’Reilly (c), A. Cronin, J. Donovan, S. Cronin, K. Fulignati, A. O’Donovan, J. Horgan, B. O’Driscoll, P. Kerrigan, C. O’Brien, P. Gumley, L. Connolly, C. Dalton.

Subs: C. Horgan for Connolly (35); A. Greaney and M. Dorgan for J. Horgan and Gumley (45); C. Kiely and C. O’Shea for O’Reilly and O’Brien (53); S. Martin for Fulignati (56).

ADARE: J. Hickey, O. Collins, A. O’Connor, E. Costello, E. Ryan, D. Connolly, P. Maher, S. Doherty (c), R. Bourke, S. Keeley, J. English, C. McCarthy, M. Connolly, H. Bourke, M. Lyons.

Subs: D. Lyons for McCarthy (35); A. O’Connell for Keeley (50); D. O’Connor and J. Fitzgerald for Collns and Maher (55); C. Flanagan for Connolly (56); B. Supple for English (57).

Referee: A. Kissane (Waterford)