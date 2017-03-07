Republic of Ireland Women prepare to face North Korea

Republic of Ireland forward Katie McCabe determined to seal third place in the Cyprus Cup tournament by beating North Korea tomorrow.

The Women's National Team have enjoyed a fantastic tournament so far, with wins over Wales and Czech Republic, and a draw against Hungary.

The results saw Ireland top Group C which means they've qualified for the 3rd/4th placed match against North Korea, who were the highest-placed second team from Groups A and B.

Praising the quality of the 60-yard pass from Diane Caldwell for her match-winner against Wales, McCabe lauded the team effort.

McCabe said: "It's always a tough game against Wales. We played them twice in a double header last August and got a win and a draw so we knew we could do well.

"We were really focused on what we had to do and played it out. It was a fantastic ball from Diane and the least I could do is finish it off.

"It is just a fantastic team effort. I just seem to be on the end of those moves against Wales and it is all about getting the results in the end."

Not only have Ireland topped the group but have also kept three clean sheets in Colin Bell's first three matches as Head Coach.

The Arsenal Ladies forward believes the amount of games in a short amount of time has been a great way to learn Bell's style of play with their fourth game in a week tomorrow.

The 21-year old continued: "It is really important for us to get clean sheets as that is the foundation of a good result. We've got the ability going forward with the likes of Aine, Steph, Megan Connolly and Denise.

"It's been great, we didn't have a lot of training session with him coming into the Cyprus Cup but games are great because you can learn in the situation.

"I'm sure he is learning a lot from us. What he tells us to do on the training pitch, we're taking it into the game and it's getting us results.

"We've got clean sheets, undefeated and we've topped the group so it's been great so far."

Having played nearly every minute of the tournament, McCabe says she is in a positive mood ahead of tomorrow's test against North Korea where Ireland will focus on themselves.

She added: "I'm feeling good, we're all feeling good. We're all at different stages of fitness at the moment as some players are in season and some are in pre-season.