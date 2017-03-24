Republic of Ireland v Wales: Here's what happened in the first half

By Ger McCarthy.

1 min - Kick-Off

David Meyler is a late replacement for James McCarthy after the Everton midfielder is injured in the warm-up. Glenn Whelan tries his luck from distance but misses the target ahead of Darren Randolph gathering an Aaron Ramsey cross.

5 mins - Pressure

A round of applause ripples around the Aviva Stadium in honour of former Derry City defender Ryan McBride. Gareth Bale’s run and cross amounts to nothing before a period of Welsh pressure forces the Irish defence into a succession of clearances.

20 mins – Chance

James McClean whips a free-kick into the Welsh penalty area. David Meyler latches on to a clearance but slices his first-time volley wide. Bale comes within inches of releasing Neil Taylor with a superb diagonal pass.

32 - Chance

Stephen Ward and James McClean are dovetailing nicely to thwart Garth Bale’s threat. A scrappy game devoid of any chances sees Ireland move the ball through midfield but Shane Long is unable to connect with Jeff Hendrick’s pass.

38 mins - Chance

Ireland’s first corner arrives after 33 minutes which Wales manage to clear at the second attempt. Aaron Ramsey gains possession and finds Gareth Bale in space but the attack fizzles out.

RepublicOfIrelandVWales240317SeamusColeman_large.jpg

40 mins - Foul

The ball strikes Ben Davies’s hand from a corner but no penalty is awarded. Shane Long is lucky not to enter the referee’s notebook for a rash challenge before Stoke’s Glenn Whelan and Joe Allen have to be separated after Whelan caught his clubmate with an elbow.