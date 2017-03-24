Republic of Ireland V Wales: Here's how the second half went down

by Ger McCarthy

Ireland 0

Wales 0

46 mins – Yellow Card

Chris Coleman replaces Hal Robson-Kanu with Sam Vokes during the interval. David Meyler is the first player to see yellow before a James McClean handball presents Gareth Bale with a sight of goal which Darren Randolph saves.

56 mins – Chances

A Gareth Bale turn and 25-yard shot zips past an upright with Darren Randolph beaten. James McClean fires a free-kick straight into the wall and a Shane Long effort drifts wide shortly after.

68 mins – Red Card

Gareth Bale is booked prior to Neil Taylor’s horror tackle on Seamus Coleman which results in an immediate red card for the Welsh defender. Coleman is stretchered off and Cyrus Christie comes on. Joe Ledley departs for Jazz Richards.

78 – Substitute

Aiden McGeady comes on for David Meyler as Martin O’Neill looks to take advantage of his extra player. A rebound falls kindly for James McClean but the Irish midfielder scuffs his attempt wide.

84 - Chances

Gareth Bale is fortunate to avoid a second yellow card but comes within inches of breaking the deadlock with a curling long-range effort. The Republic of Ireland push hard for a winner but Wales hold out for their fourth consecutive draw in the group.