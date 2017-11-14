Republic of Ireland Under-21s suffer late qualifying defeat to Norway

The Republic of Ireland's hopes of qualifying for next summer's European Under-21 Championship suffered a blow with a last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Norway.

While the senior side faced their World Cup D-day against Denmark in Dublin, the under-21s headed to snowy Drammen for a crucial match in determining their own championship ambitions.

Ireland had won three of their opening four games in Group 5, with their only dropped points a goalless draw against Norway at home.

The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute through Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard but Ireland hit back 13 minutes later thanks to a brilliant solo goal from Jake Mulraney.

That was the visitors' first shot on target and the pressure on the Ireland goal grew through the second half.

They looked poised to hold on for a precious point but, a minute into injury time, Iver Fossum netted the winner.