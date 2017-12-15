Republic of Ireland to play France in friendly next May

The FAI have confirmed that Ireland will face France in an international friendly next year.

The Republic of Ireland will travel to the Stade de France to play a friendly international Monday, May 28.

The Stade de France clash will be the first meeting between the sides since France’s 2-1 victory over Martin O’Neill’s side at Euro 2016.

It will be the 17th meeting between the two teams at men’s senior level.

Ireland’s record in Paris is good with a 2-0 win in 1937, a 1-1 draw in 1973 and a 0-0 draw in 2004.

However, since that game Ireland have suffered three defeats in the French capital.

The friendly is one of a number of scheduled games ahead of the UEFA Nations League which kicks off in September 2018.

The draw for the tournament will take place on January 24, 2018.