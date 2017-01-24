Repositioning of Paul Murphy and Walter Walsh potentially pivotal to Kilkenny

By Peter McNamara

Kilkenny topped group two of the Bord na Móna Walsh Cup swiping to one side DCU, Antrim and Westmeath.

The Cats returned tallies of 0-21, 6-27 and 4-18, a total of 10-66 with no goals conceded to, albeit inferior, opponents.

Kilkenny hammer Antrim 6-27 to 0-19 in Walsh Cup game at Abbotstown https://t.co/89R1F7ILBA pic.twitter.com/gqfKmxXBFH — NI Sporting News (@NISportingNews) January 15, 2017

Big deal, most would say. It’s a pre-season tournament that does nothing more than blow away the off-season cobwebs.

This is, of course, true. However, their methods in the madness might be more revealing than people will have noticed.

In last September’s All-Ireland SHC final Brian Cody’s team were, obviously, torn to shreds by Tipperary’s attack, and particularly their inside forward line.

Pre-Christmas, Cody will have spent some time mulling over potential defensive combinations and tactics to guard against another filleting in a major contest this term.

It is unlikely Cody will make any definitive decisions on the composition of his preferred starting 15 for this year’s championship until late April.

Yet, the positioning of two particular players in Sunday’s routine victory over Westmeath did not go unnoticed.

Even though Paul Murphy has long since been an established corner-back within this Kilkenny group his stationing at centre-back in their most recent outing was noteworthy.

Is it possible Cody sees Murphy as the type of defender that could evolve into a Ken McGrath-esque figure in the No 6 role for the Noresiders?

Kieran Joyce started in the position last September at Croke Park. However, Cody could do with an even more commanding presence in this pivotal location and Murphy represents his best option.

Kilkenny require a man to cement the centre-back slot as their own on a longer-term basis and Murphy possesses the mental qualities and skill set to thrive as an aggressive supplement to their midfield pairing in the central battlezone.

The Defence Forces bruiser is as combative as they come and may contribute even more to the Cats’ cause in the half-back line.

Murphy would be the ideal foil for Pádraig Walsh and Cillian Buckley in the wing-back berths. His capacity to snatch primary and secondary possessions before releasing via quick wrists could afford Walsh and Buckley an even higher percentage of opportunities to generate attacks from such a crucial sector of the field.

Additionally, with the Danesfort man roaming in this area opposing units are far less likely to open Kilkenny up for goalscoring chances through that central channel.

Too often against Tipp Kilkenny parted like the Red Sea however, Murphy could suffocate that space in front of their full-back line more efficiently than was the case on that occasion.

The defender in question has an acute understanding of the game and therefore reads it well thus facilitating his ability to move into specific pockets often utilised to engineer goalscoring opportunities by Kilkenny’s opponents.

Are you robbing Peter to pay Paul by drawing him out of the full-back line to perform at centre-back? Not necessarily, especially as his presence a little further out-field may limit the pressure placed on those behind him.

His explosive power is another reason to relocate one of the best defenders in the business.

Is Murphy one of the most complete man-markers around? Of course. Nevertheless, it could also be argued his leadership qualities are stymied by the role he carries out as a corner-back.

Murphy has the drive required to lead Kilkenny as a domineering No 6 as Cody seeks an alternative means of minimising the scope for opposing attackers creating situations that could result in damaging green flags.

Another character that should be trusted by Cody in a more central role is Walter Walsh.

Cody has flirted with the idea of Walsh at full-forward previously. Still, it seems the Tullogher-Rosbercon attacker is the obvious answer to Kilkenny’s questions marks over this position long-term.

I always felt Walsh was wasted on the wing. He screams out as the type of forward that needs to be placed on the edge of the square and left there.

He is 6 ft 4, what full-back in the country would relish the chance to tackle him? Operating on the fringes of the wing does not seem to play to Walsh’s full repertoire of skills.

He was full-forward in Mullingar on Sunday and registered 2-3. And, irrespective of the standard of the opposition, Walsh has the strength to cause any direct marker truly major problems.

A primary example to support that theory was how Walsh bulldozed his way beyond John Hanbury and the Galway defence in the 12th minute of the 2015 All-Ireland final prior to off-loading to TJ Reid for Kilkenny’s major.

The likes of Jonjo Farrell and the returning Ger Aylward would benefit hugely from his presence on the edge of the square.

Walsh is as likely to register as many assists as scores himself as the No 14 and it would also allow the Cats to be more direct than ever.

As the game at the top level becomes entangled by the over-complication of tactics Walsh offers Kilkenny the chance to be unforgivably straightforward in their approach to the Allianz NHL Division 1 and subsequent championship this year.

Previously, it has been unfairly suggested Walsh is marginally shy of the mobility necessary.

Yet, he is deceptively pacey and would torment every full-back line he is due to encounter.

The reality is somebody with Walsh’s height could be borderline unmarkable with astute deliveries.

Obviously, he has filled the spot in the past but for Walsh to reach his optimum performance level at full-forward he has to be given the No 14 jersey on a regular basis.

Were that to be the case, or cases if we include the argument for switching Murphy to centre-back, Kilkenny could become extremely solid once more throughout the spine of their side.

Michael Fennelly, when fully-fit again, will also add to that powerbase.

There are suggestions the Cats are entering a period of that dreaded ‘transition’.

I disagree. Entirely.

Once their injury list clears up and these potential positional switches are considered, Kilkenny are the most likely 2017 league and All-Ireland champions.