Reports name Michael Conlan’s first pro opponent
Michael Conlan’s opponent for his professional debut in March has been named.
According to IrishBoxing.com, the Belfast boxer, who turned professional after a controversial defeat at the Rio Olympics, is expected to take on American fighter Tim Ibarra.
Conlan, who won an Olympic bronze medal in 2012, and Ibarra will fight at super bantamweight in Madison Square Garden, New York on St Patrick’s Day.
Ibarra has a record of four wins and four defeats from his eight previous professional bouts.
The details of Conlan’s fight, which will be shown live on BT Sport, will be officially announced tomorrow.
