Reporter asks Bastian Schweinsteiger embarrassing question at Chicago unveiling

Bastian Schweinsteiger endured an embarrassing moment during his first press conference when a reporter asked him whether Chicago Fire could win the World Cup.

The former Germany international, who did win the World Cup in 2014, looked confused as the reporter asked if "winning the World Cup for Chicago Fire was a realistic expectation".

Peak US soccer knowledge 😩



Journalists asks Schweinsteiger if he'll help the Chicago Fire win the World Cup 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B2ezNMTlvZ — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) March 30, 2017

A club official kindly intervened to rephrase the question to focus on the MLS Cup, pointing out that the Fire are unable to win the World Cup.

After a moment of laughter Schweinsteiger replied: "I think in football everything is realistic and I always believe in the team which I play for that you can win the game.

"Even if it is against the best team in the world, you have a chance to win. I experienced it a lot in my career that everything is possible."

Good start with my new mates at @ChicagoFire! Looking forward to our challenges 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/BuhjYEqIx3 — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 29, 2017

The Fire finished last in the Eastern Conference last season, winning just seven of their 34 matches.

But an understanding of the competition would be a good start before anyone starts dreaming of trophies, or World Cups…