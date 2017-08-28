Report: Liverpool agree deal to sign Naby Keita next summer

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal with RB Leipzig to sign Naby Keita.

The Guinea international midfielder is having a medical today, but will not join the Merseyside club until July 1, 2018.

Keita has been a summer-long target for Liverpool, but Leipzig were unwilling to let him go in this transfer window.

It is understood the club is finalising the transfer terms which will see them pay a premium on his £48m release clause.