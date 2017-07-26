Report into OCI's handling of tickets cleared for release

A report into the Olympic Council's handling of tickets has been cleared for release - but could take up to two weeks to publish.

Ministers today signed off on the release of the report by Justice Carroll Moran, which had been delayed due to legal issues.

It is understood that former OCI president Pat Hickey had complained that the release of the report could interfere with his defence against criminal proceedings in Brazil.

The report will be published within the next fortnight, just short of the anniversary of Mr Hickey's arrest in Rio on ticket touting charges.