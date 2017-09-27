Renewed fears for future of Jamie Heaslip's career following omission from Cup squad

There are renewed fears for the future career of Jamie Heaslip after he was omitted from Leinster's European Champions Cup squad.

The number 8 has not played since the Six Nations defeat to Wales back in March due to a lower back issue.

His exclusion from Leinster's European panel may rule him out until at least the start of 2018, and there remains no time frame for a potential return.

The side begin their campagin on October 14 when they take on Montpellier.

